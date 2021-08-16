Parkside Investments LLC Sells 2,202 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.3% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $72.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $147.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

