PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading Up 11.6% Over Last Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. PARSIQ has a market cap of $73.54 million and $3.03 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001365 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00333405 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000110 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.65 or 0.00983245 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

