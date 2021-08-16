Patrick M. Benton Sells 16,728 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of UFPI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,223. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.22.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in UFP Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in UFP Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

