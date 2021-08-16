Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after acquiring an additional 349,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,462,577,000 after acquiring an additional 314,841 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,855,000 after acquiring an additional 260,413 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.84.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $331.32 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $352.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

