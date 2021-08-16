Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 1,419 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $1,525,000. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 58,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $158.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $474.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

