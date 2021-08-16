Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 7,907 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 323,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $101.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.28. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $102.28.

