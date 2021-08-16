Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 1,601 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock opened at $106.35 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

