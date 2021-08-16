Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 3,157 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $162.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $162.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

