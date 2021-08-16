Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 25,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,282,913 shares.The stock last traded at $10.75 and had previously closed at $10.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.06.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Gtcr LLC purchased a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth about $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paya by 152.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,942 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth about $42,273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paya by 154.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth about $30,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

