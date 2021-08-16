PayBX (AXPR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18,810.00

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One PayBX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PayBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00063938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00017191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.13 or 0.00937884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00110614 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047087 BTC.

About PayBX

AXPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling PayBX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.