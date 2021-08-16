Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $35.15 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $36.96.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.