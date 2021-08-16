Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PYCR. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $35.15 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $36.96.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

