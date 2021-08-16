Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYCR. Raymond James assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $35.15 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $36.96.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

