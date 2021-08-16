Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PYCR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $35.15 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

