Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $35.15 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $36.96.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

