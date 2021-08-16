Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $35.15 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

