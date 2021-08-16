Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $35.15 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $36.96.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

