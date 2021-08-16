Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CEO Sells $9,642,997.14 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PCTY stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.91. 141,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,208. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.73 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.73. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $256.47.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Paylocity by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Paylocity by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Paylocity by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.