Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Payoneer Global in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

PAYO stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

