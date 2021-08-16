PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Decreased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $278.06. 435,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,814,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $326.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,242 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,489. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

