Paytomat (PTI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.00

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 30.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Paytomat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Paytomat has a total market cap of $25,671.71 and $13.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Paytomat has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00056242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00134058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00158942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,261.95 or 1.00004121 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.05 or 0.00918825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.15 or 0.00681257 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

