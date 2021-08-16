PCHAIN Trading Up 14.4% Over Last Week (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. One PCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00062884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00017157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.19 or 0.00914316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00048219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00104952 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

