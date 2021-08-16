Peanut Price Up 0.5% This Week (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, Peanut has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000841 BTC on exchanges. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $333,033.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00062345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.65 or 0.00917685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00048814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00103779 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,348,348 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

