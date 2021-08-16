Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Sells $165,100.00 in Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PGC traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,332. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $622.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGC. TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 218,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

