Peculium Trading Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Peculium coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peculium has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Peculium has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $311,995.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peculium Profile

Peculium (PCL) is a coin. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,325,377 coins. The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium . The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peculium’s official website is peculium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

Peculium Coin Trading

