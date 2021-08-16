PegNet Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,616.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $534,055.55 and approximately $15,616.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded 89% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00048868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00138388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00154742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,415.81 or 0.99759534 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.80 or 0.00874804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.67 or 0.06982257 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.