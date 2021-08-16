Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26,738.00

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded up 122.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $40.12 million and approximately $26,738.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00052746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00131516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00158822 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,914.67 or 1.00457705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.34 or 0.00910923 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.39 or 0.06879678 BTC.

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

