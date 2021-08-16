Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $145,863.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for approximately $113.63 or 0.00244565 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00063417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00017182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.12 or 0.00930026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00110548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046821 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

