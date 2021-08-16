PEPS Coin Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $296,609.78 and approximately $87.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000930 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00095470 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,062,516 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,336 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.