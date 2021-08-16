PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,344 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $156.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $158.66. The company has a market cap of $216.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

