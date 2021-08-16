Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 13,561 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.81% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 23,028 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,968,000. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $172.73 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $177.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

