Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 702 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 147,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $181.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.88. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.85, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.40.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

