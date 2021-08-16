Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 17,675 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital comprises approximately 0.7% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 41,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 206,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 70,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $1,008,053.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,648,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,428,909.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $1,855,355.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,139,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,563,876.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 952,870 shares of company stock worth $13,904,632. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

