Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMDV. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of SMDV opened at $64.21 on Monday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.90.

