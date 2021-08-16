Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.7% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after buying an additional 96,721 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $159.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

