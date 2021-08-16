Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Down 36.6% in July

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the July 15th total of 166,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
PVL stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.85. Permianville Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.88.
About Permianville Royalty Trust
