Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Down 36.6% in July

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the July 15th total of 166,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PVL stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.85. Permianville Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.88.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

