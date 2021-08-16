Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 23rd (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness’ (NASDAQ:WOOF) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 23rd. Petco Health and Wellness had issued 48,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $864,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $19.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,554,022,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,274,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,550,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,575,000 after acquiring an additional 497,196 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.