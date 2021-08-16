Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 23rd (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness’ (NASDAQ:WOOF) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 23rd. Petco Health and Wellness had issued 48,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $864,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.
Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $19.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08.
In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,554,022,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,274,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,550,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,575,000 after acquiring an additional 497,196 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
