Petix & Botte Co Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Petix & Botte Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $77.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

