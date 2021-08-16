Petix & Botte Co Increases Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.49. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

