Petix & Botte Co Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Petix & Botte Co cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $223.32 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $228.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.87.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.