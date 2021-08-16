Petix & Botte Co Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Petix & Botte Co reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.4% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 505.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 41,437 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $108.20 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.41.

