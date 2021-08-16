PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in July

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PetroTal stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. PetroTal has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22.
About PetroTal
