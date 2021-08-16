PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in July

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PetroTal stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. PetroTal has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22.

Get PetroTal alerts:

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the MaraÃ±Ã³n Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.