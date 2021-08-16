Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Trimmed by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 94.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,056,737 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,668,189. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $48.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

