Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,472 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 51,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 29,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,668,189. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

