PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PCG. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $9.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $1,365,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 545,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 23,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,713,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,210,000 after buying an additional 2,477,563 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,357,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,603,000 after buying an additional 258,338 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 70,044 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

