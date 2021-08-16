PGT Innovations, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $21.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $74,426. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth $418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after acquiring an additional 58,259 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,730,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,661,000 after acquiring an additional 99,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,749,000 after acquiring an additional 217,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

