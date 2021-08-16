Phala Network (PHA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $51.17 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001833 BTC on major exchanges. Phala Network has a total market cap of $227.77 million and approximately $51.17 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00063361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00017054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.27 or 0.00937008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00110745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00047717 BTC.

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 268,134,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

