Phala.Network (PHA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $168.67 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Phala.Network has a total market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00060450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00016429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.63 or 0.00904786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00099773 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

PHA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

