Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 5,361 shares.The stock last traded at $10.54 and had previously closed at $10.45.

The firm has a market cap of $681.01 million and a PE ratio of 18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Pharming Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 173.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

