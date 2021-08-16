Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 5,361 shares.The stock last traded at $10.54 and had previously closed at $10.45.
The firm has a market cap of $681.01 million and a PE ratio of 18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Pharming Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
