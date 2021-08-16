Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Increased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $102.24. The stock had a trading volume of 42,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,240. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.83. The company has a market capitalization of $159.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

